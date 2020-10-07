GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Anthony Poindexter, Purdue's safeties

GoldandBlack.com video: Anthony Poindexter, Purdue's safeties
Purdue's hoping for improvement all across its secondary this season, safety included.
Following practice, position coach Anthony Poindexter and safeties Cam Allen, Marvin Grant and Brennan Thieneman met with the media to discuss practice thus far.
See what they had to see in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
