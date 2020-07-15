GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Brady Allen on his Purdue commitment

GoldandBlack.com video: Brady Allen on his Purdue commitment
Purdue scored a key early recruiting win Wednesday when four-star in-state junior-to-be quarterback Brady Allen committed.
He discusses his decision, his skill set, his role as recruiter now and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video interview.
