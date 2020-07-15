 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Brady Allen on his Purdue commitment
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-15 13:59:15 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Brady Allen on his Purdue commitment

Purdue commitment Brady Allen
Brady Allen's intent was always to commit before his junior season, he said. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue scored a key early recruiting win Wednesday when four-star in-state junior-to-be quarterback Brady Allen committed.

He discusses his decision, his skill set, his role as recruiter now and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video interview.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}