GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Chris Barclay, Purdue running backs

{{ timeAgo('2020-10-13 18:23:28 -0500') }}

Purdue needs to invigorate its running game this season, the mission statement for its running backs.

Position coach Chris Barclay and players met with the local media Tuesday to discuss it.

See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.

