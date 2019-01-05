More: David Bell commits | Analysis ($)

SAN ANTONIO — A year ago at this time, David Bell saw Rondale Moore commit to Purdue on NBC at the All-American Bowl.

He thought he was "crazy."

"Why that school?" Bell remembers thinking.

"Then just watching them last season, when they played Northwestern," Bell said, "I said, 'OK, I understand why.''

Funny how things work out, because on Saturday, it was Bell using the all-star game in San Antonio and its NBC audience as his platform to do the very same thing.

The Rivals.com four-star wide receiver and No. 1-ranked player in Indiana committed to the Boilermakers himself, in part because of Moore, whose presence as a player made Purdue's football pitch that much more compelling and whose presence as a friend of Bell's made him a valuable recruiter for Purdue.

"It just says we've got something special up ahead of us," Bell said. "There are three of us, and not just the three of us, but we've got a heck of a recruiting class coming in. ... We should be pretty good. We're going to under-rated so we'll have to prove ourselves as one of the top teams in the country."