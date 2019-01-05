More: Purdue commitments

For a second time in a year, a big-time wide receiver used the All-American Bowl in San Antonio as his platform to give Purdue a high-profile recruiting victory.

David Bell, the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, per Rivals.com, committed to Purdue Saturday from the all-star game in San Antonio, in front of a national TV audience on NBC, just as Rondale Moore did a year ago at this time.

The Warren Central star chose Purdue from a list of five that also included Penn State, Ohio State, Indiana and Iowa. Tennessee, Florida and UCLA are among those who've also pursued him.

Rivals.com's No. 70 player nationally, Bell caught 85 passes for 1,500-plus yards and 22 touchdowns this season, leading Warren Central to Indiana's 6A championship.

Bell finishes off what may be one of the top wide receiver classes nationally, as he joins fellow four-star signees Milton Wright and Mershawn Rice and three-star T.J. Sheffield in Purdue's class.