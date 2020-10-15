GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Greg Brown, Purdue cornerbacks

Purdue's cornerback mix looks very different this year, as veteran newcomers D.J. Johnson and Geovonte Howard join the program hoping to make an immediate impact, while it's hoped promising Cory Trice will build on a strong redshirt freshman season.

Cornerbacks coach Greg Brown and players met with the media after practice Thursday to discuss it.

See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.