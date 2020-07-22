 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue 2022 target D'Ante Davis
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 10:49:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue 2022 target D'Ante Davis

Purdue target D'Ante Davis
D'Ante Davis was one of Purdue's earliest Class of 2022 offers this spring.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

FORT WAYNE — One of Purdue's first wave of in-state targets for the 2022 class, Indianapolis' D'Ante Davis is a bit of an uncommon prospect, a guard in a forward's body.

"Just an all-around player who's able to play multiple positions," Davis said of what he believes recruiters are seeing in him.

Davis is all of 6-foot-6 and advanced from a physical perspective, but his skill set — while a bit of a work in progress still being as young as he is — is more that of a guard or wing.

