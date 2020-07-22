GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue 2022 target D'Ante Davis

GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue 2022 target D'Ante Davis
More ($): Purdue's Class of 2022 targets
FORT WAYNE — One of Purdue's first wave of in-state targets for the 2022 class, Indianapolis' D'Ante Davis is a bit of an uncommon prospect, a guard in a forward's body.
"Just an all-around player who's able to play multiple positions," Davis said of what he believes recruiters are seeing in him.
Davis is all of 6-foot-6 and advanced from a physical perspective, but his skill set — while a bit of a work in progress still being as young as he is — is more that of a guard or wing.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news