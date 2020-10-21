GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue commit Mahamane Moussa

GoldandBlack.com video interview: Purdue commit Mahamane Moussa
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue's landed three commitments from in-state offensive linemen for the 2021 class, one of them being athletic Indianapolis native Mahamane Moussa, a high school tackle who expects to play guard for the Boilermakers.
After Pike's game with Lawrence North on Friday night, GoldandBlack.com caught up with Moussa for the following video interview.
