GoldandBlack.com video interview: Trey Kaufman on his Purdue commitment
Purdue scored a significant recruiting win on Friday, when Rivals.com four-star and top-40-ranked forward Trey Kaufman committed to the Boilermakers.
See what he had to say about his decision, his development as a player and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video interview.
