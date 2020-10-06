GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: JaMarcus Shephard, David Bell and Amad Anderson

GoldandBlack.com video: JaMarcus Shephard, David Bell and Amad Anderson
With Rondale Moore returning to pair with David Bell and numerous other promising players, Purdue's loaded at wide receiver.
Position coach JaMarcus Shephard, Bell and Amad Anderson met with the media Tuesday after practice to discuss it.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
