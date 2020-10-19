GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on COVID-19 diagnosis, Iowa and more

GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on COVID-19 diagnosis, Iowa and more
Entering a season in which teams must be ready for anything, anything hit Purdue this weekend, as Coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 a little less than a week prior to the Boilermakers' season-opener vs. Iowa.
Brohm and A.D. Mike Bobinski met with the media Monday during Purdue's first game-week press conference of the 2020 season to discuss the diagnosis and more.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.