GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on COVID-19 diagnosis, Iowa and more

Entering a season in which teams must be ready for anything, anything hit Purdue this weekend, as Coach Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19 a little less than a week prior to the Boilermakers' season-opener vs. Iowa.

Brohm and A.D. Mike Bobinski met with the media Monday during Purdue's first game-week press conference of the 2020 season to discuss the diagnosis and more.

See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.