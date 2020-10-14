GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Marty Biagi, Purdue specialists

GoldandBlack.com video: Marty Biagi, Purdue specialists
For the fourth time in as many seasons, Purdue's special teams are under new leadership.
Wednesday, new special teams coach Marty Biagi and Boilermaker specialists met with the media after practice to discuss it and more.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
