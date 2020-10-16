GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Purdue practice, more

GoldandBlack.com video: Matt Painter on Purdue practice, more
Thursday, after a one-day delay reflective of the uncertainty that comes with the coronavirus world, Purdue's men's basketball team opened preseason practice In advance of a 2020-2021 season for which the schedule isn't even set yet.
Friday, Coach Matt Painter and players Eric Hunter, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic met with the media to discuss the season, the off-season and much more.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom sessions.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.