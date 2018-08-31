Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-31 00:45:18 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com VIDEO: Northwestern 31, Purdue 27

Matt Stevens • GoldandBlack.com
@matthewcstevens
Staff

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm and players (Elijah Sindelar, David Blough, Rondale Moore) addressed the turnovers, mental mistakes and first-half disappointments that led to the 31-27 loss to Northwestern Thursday night.


Purdue coach Jeff Brohm

QB Elijah Sindelar

QB David Blough

WR Rondale Moore

LB Markus Bailey

{{ article.author_name }}