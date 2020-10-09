GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Offensive line coach Dale Williams, players

GoldandBlack.com video: Offensive line coach Dale Williams, players
Purdue is eager to see improvement on its offensive line this season and this year, unlike last, can hang its hopes on experience.
Offensive line coach Dale Williams and players Grant Hermanns, Greg Long, Sam Garvin and Gus Hartwig met with the media Friday afternoon to discuss the position and more.
See what they had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
