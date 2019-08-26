Twin City Superstore video: Jeff Brohm's Monday press conference
As his team's Friday night opener at Nevada neared, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with local media Monday morning for his first weekly press conference of the season.
See what Brohm had to say about the Wolf Pack, his own team, injuries, freshmen and even Andrew Luck in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
