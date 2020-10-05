GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue QB commit Brady Allen vs. Calumet

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue QB commit Brady Allen vs. Calumet
BROWNSBURG — Purdue landed one of the finest quarterback prospects in the 2022 class this summer when Brady Allen of Gibson Southern High School in Southern Indiana committed to the Boilermakers.
Get a look at the four-star prospect in action from his three-touchdown showing Saturday in a 31-6 win over Calumet at Brownsburg High School here in this GoldandBlack.com video.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.