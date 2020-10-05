 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue QB commit Brady Allen vs. Calumet
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 09:42:38 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue QB commit Brady Allen vs. Calumet

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue commit Brady Allen
Brady Allen is one of the top Class of 2022 quarterbacks in the country (GoldandBlack.com)

BROWNSBURG — Purdue landed one of the finest quarterback prospects in the 2022 class this summer when Brady Allen of Gibson Southern High School in Southern Indiana committed to the Boilermakers.

Get a look at the four-star prospect in action from his three-touchdown showing Saturday in a 31-6 win over Calumet at Brownsburg High School here in this GoldandBlack.com video.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}