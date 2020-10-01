GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Brian Brohm, Purdue's quarterbacks

GoldandBlack.com video: Brian Brohm, Purdue's quarterbacks
Purdue re-opens preseason practice with Its quarterback position to be determined, Jack Plummer, Aidan O'Connell and newcomer Austin Burton competing for the job.
See what Plummer, O'Connell, Burton and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm had to say about it Thursday after Purdue's practice here in the following videos.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.