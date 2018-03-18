DETROIT — Purdue won another Round of 32 thriller Sunday, beating Butler, 76-73, to earn a trip to Boston for next weekend's East Regional.
Matt Painter and players discuss the win and more here in this GoldandBlack.com videos.
