GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue reacts to win over Butler

GoldandBlack.com staff

DETROIT — Purdue won another Round of 32 thriller Sunday, beating Butler, 76-73, to earn a trip to Boston for next weekend's East Regional.

Matt Painter and players discuss the win and more here in this GoldandBlack.com videos.

