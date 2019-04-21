Review and news ($): Saturday in Indy

Breakdown ($): 2020 recruiting for Purdue

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Purdue's foremost priorities to this point for the 2020 class has been Mishawaka Marian guard Jaden Ivey.

Get a look at what Boilermaker coaches and others have seen in the versatile guard here in this FREE GoldandBlack.com video from his two games Saturday at the Indy Heat-Gym Rats Shootout in Indianapolis.