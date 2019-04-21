GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue target Jaden Ivey
Review and news ($): Saturday in Indy
Breakdown ($): 2020 recruiting for Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS — One of Purdue's foremost priorities to this point for the 2020 class has been Mishawaka Marian guard Jaden Ivey.
Get a look at what Boilermaker coaches and others have seen in the versatile guard here in this FREE GoldandBlack.com video from his two games Saturday at the Indy Heat-Gym Rats Shootout in Indianapolis.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.