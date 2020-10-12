GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com video: Terrance Jamison, Purdue D-linemen

GoldandBlack.com video: Terrance Jamison, Purdue D-linemen
Purdue hopes its defensive line — led by budding star George Karlaftis and returning veteran Lorenzo Neal, among others — can be the foundation of its new-look defense.
After practice on Monday, first-year position coach Terrance Jamison and players met with the media to discuss it.
See what they had to say here In this GoldandBlack.com video of Purdue's Zoom session.
