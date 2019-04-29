MANSFIELD, Texas — With several Big Ten programs looking on during the spring evaluation weekend, Trey Galloway represented himself well at the adidas Gauntlet event in the Dallas area this past weekend. The versatile, savvy swingman sort of guard from Culver Academies shot the ball well — including 3-of-4 from three-point range Sunday in a 22-point game against loaded Garner Road — attacked the rim and scored in the post, but also showed extremely well from effort and competitive perspectives. He did so while Purdue, Iowa and Notre Dame were consistent presences at his games, as was Indiana, which hasn't offered him yet, but was scheduled to visit him Monday. Continue reading below

Purdue coach Matt Painter and assistant coach Steve Lutz made an in-person visit to Galloway early last week. "Obviously they're very interested in me and they really want me," Galloway said, relaying Purdue's message to him. "They're making it seem like I'm a priority for them. They're texting me every day, calling me and showing love, and that means a lot to me. Coach Painter's been to see me a lot and that means a lot to me, seeing him there." That interest seems to endure despite Purdue picking up a commitment last week from combo guard Jaden Ivey toward what looks to be a three-man 2020 class. Galloway said he'll play out the summer, "see who steps in and see who steps out" in terms of recruiting interest, then begin working toward a decision. He's taken only an official visit to Iowa thus far, but said he might look into the possibility of taking some in the spring.