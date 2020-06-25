 GoldandBlack - Grand Rapids forward Jack Karasinski on Purdue's 2022 radar
Grand Rapids forward Jack Karasinski on Purdue's 2022 radar

2022 Michigan forward Jack Karasinki.
Purdue's been in early communication with 2022 Michigan forward Jack Karasinki.
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

FORT WAYNE — Purdue coaches have made a couple of trips now to Grand Rapids to see Jack Karasinki, and the 2022 forward from Catholic Central reciprocated with an unofficial visit to West Lafayette.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pounder visited Purdue for its win over Virginia early in the season.

"The atmosphere is crazy," Karasinski said at this past weekend's Indy Heat Gym Rats Summer Tune Up in Fort Wayne. "That's one of the things I like about the school, and the education. I need to have a good school where I can get a good degree to fall back on when basketball is over."

Purdue's kept in regular contact since.

