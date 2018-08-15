Grant Hermanns rounding back into form Purdue needs from him
Already playing, by his choosing, on a damaged knee ligament last season, Grant Hermanns' troubles compounded in Week 6 when he tore his ACL vs. Wisconsin.
And so came to an end the momentum the budding standout, a starting offensive tackle as just a redshirt freshman, had generated.
Now, Hermanns hopes that momentum was simply put on hold.
