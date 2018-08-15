Video: Purdue offensive linemen

In Dale Williams' mind, the deadline to settle on starters for the season opener is very simple. The opening kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. Aug. 30. No earlier or later than that time.

The "puzzle pieces," as he likes to refer to the chemistry of his first five offensive linemen, is something Purdue's assistant coach says he may not have in place until right before the Boilermakers' season opener.

"It'll go to the final day," Williams said about announcing starters. "It'll go to the kickoff."

And that rotation could change after the first possession.

Williams has made his players well aware of the potential for a quick hook with certain players, likely including every current first-team option, probably aside from Rimington Trophy watch list nominee Kirk Barron at center.

"Last year you saw where if you messed up then they're liable to yank you out and put somebody else in," senior offensive tackle Eric Swingler said. "I think there's a bunch of guys that can play right away and a bunch of guys that have played right away. We all know that."

This quick-hook style may be relatively new for Williams, as he admitted Wednesday that in his 20-plus years of coaching, he would normally try to stubbornly make it work with the initial five-man unit he picked in the preseason.

No longer.

"The old way with me was I would rock and roll with these five and they're going to play and overcome," Williams said. "Now, nope. In, out, in, out and whatever way we need to be to win the game."