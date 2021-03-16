It began with an unexpected phone call. And it blossomed into a job offer that Mark Hagen couldn’t refuse.

“To have a head coach like Jeff Brohm reach out to you and say, ‘Hey there's interest. Can we get together and talk?’ ” Hagen said.

Now, Hagen finds himself back on familiar ground in West Lafayette, where he worked as an assistant in various capacities from 2000-10 first under Joe Tiller and then Danny Hope.