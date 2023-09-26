Another showing marred by inconsistencies, critical mistakes, and "shooting themselves in the foot", as quarterback Hudson Card worded it, has Purdue's offense spinning its wheels through four games this season.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell says there's no excuses. His unit needs to start executing their assignments, regardless of what the opposing defense may present.

"We've gotta go execute. That's the key for us. I mean, it doesn't matter what we're playing against. We gotta do our jobs at a higher level, consistently," Harrell said.

It hasn't all been bad for Harrell and the Boilermakers. The offense has had moments where it looks like a well oiled machine with Hudson Card under center.

"There's been streaks of it looking good, but we gotta consistently do our job at a much higher level and if we do, regardless of the defense, we give ourselves a chance to be successful and we don't, it'll be inconsistent and up and down," Harrell said.

One of the "streaks" of success, as Harrell puts it, came in the third quarter of Purdue's loss to Wisconsin on Friday, which was lead by the Boilermakers' ground attack. The group scored 14 points to cut the deficit to 10 in the second half and seemed to be finding their footing offensively.

"At times we were running the football really well," Harrell said. "That's a big deal for us. We gotta continue when we call run to be good at it and then if people try to take that away, we got to be be able to consistently throw the football as well."

Harrell's offense had a season-high 194 yards on the ground, which was one of the few bright spots in another disappointing loss for the Boilermakers. That success was headlined by running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who produced a career-high 84 yards rushing and extended his touchdown streak to four straight games.

Tracy has emerged as a difference-maker since being moved to the backfield this off-season and earned more praise from his offensive coordinator following his best showing of the year.

"I think if you look at the season as a whole, he may be the most consistent and explosive guy we've had on the team," Harrell said. "Super proud of the way he's played so far and we gotta keep building on that."

An encouraging sign for Harrell on Friday night was the "explosive" plays that the offense produced. Tracy did his part in contributing to that number, accounting for three explosive plays on his own. Hudson Card also had a handful of chunk plays both on the ground and through the air that fell under the category.

"The crazy thing is the other day we had a lot of explosive plays or what we call explosive, over 12 yard runs or over 16 yard passes, I think we had like 13. Usually when you have that many explosive plays, you score a lot more points," Harrell said.

As has been the theme throughout the first four games of the year, many of the explosive plays and encouraging drives have been cancelled out by mistakes in crucial moments, which was no different on Friday.

"It still comes down to being consistent and eliminating the negative plays," Harrell said.