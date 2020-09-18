GoldandBlack - Harrison Ingram commits to Stanford

Long-time Purdue target Harrison Ingram has committed to Stanford, he announced Friday evening via ESPN.

The five-star forward from Dallas had narrowed his list to six: Stanford, Purdue, North Carolina, Michigan, Howard and Harvard, with the Cardinal ultimately winning out for the academic-minded blue-chipper.

Purdue received an official visit from Ingram during the season, after which Ingram nearly committed, but Stanford was a leader from the outset of the process and ultimately won out.

Purdue has one more open scholarship for the 2021 class, and remains involved with Southern Indiana forward Trey Kaufman.