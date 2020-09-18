GoldandBlack - Harrison Ingram commits to Stanford

Harrison Ingram commits to Stanford
Long-time Purdue target Harrison Ingram has committed to Stanford, he announced Friday evening via ESPN.
The five-star forward from Dallas had narrowed his list to six: Stanford, Purdue, North Carolina, Michigan, Howard and Harvard, with the Cardinal ultimately winning out for the academic-minded blue-chipper.
Purdue received an official visit from Ingram during the season, after which Ingram nearly committed, but Stanford was a leader from the outset of the process and ultimately won out.
Purdue has one more open scholarship for the 2021 class, and remains involved with Southern Indiana forward Trey Kaufman.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.