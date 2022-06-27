Head coach break down: Purdue DE commit Will Heldt

The chance to become a Boilermaker was too much for Carmel defensive end Will Heldt to resist, so he committed on Saturday. He was the 10th commitment--eighth in June--in Purdue's Class of 2023.



The 6-6, 240-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect joins Carmel teammate Winston Berglund as a commitment in Purdue's Class of 2023. A safety who may become a linebacker, Berglund committed in April.

Purdue also added Carmel DT Cole Brevard as a transfer from Penn State in the offseason, while ex-Greyhound RB Dylan Downing (a transfer from UNLV) also is a Boilermaker. Purdue co-defensive coordinator/d-line coach Mark Hagen is a Carmel alum.



Heldt is the fourth defensive line commitment in the Class of 2023, joining Saadiq Clements, Micah Carter and Drake Carlson. Carter is an end, while Clements and Carlson are tackles. This d-line haul comes on the heels of an impressive group of 2022 defensive front signees: Nic Caraway, Joe Strickland, Mo Omonode and J.P. Deeter.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to Carmel head coach John Hebert to learn about the latest Boilermaker d-line commitment.

