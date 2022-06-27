 Will Heldt | Head coach break down | Carmel | Purdue
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-27 09:30:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Head coach break down: Purdue DE commit Will Heldt

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
DE Will Heldt is the second player from Carmel to commit to Purdue in the Class of 2023.
DE Will Heldt is the second player from Carmel to commit to Purdue in the Class of 2023.

MORE: 2023 commitments | Will Heldt commits to Purdue

The chance to become a Boilermaker was too much for Carmel defensive end Will Heldt to resist, so he committed on Saturday. He was the 10th commitment--eighth in June--in Purdue's Class of 2023.

The 6-6, 240-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect joins Carmel teammate Winston Berglund as a commitment in Purdue's Class of 2023. A safety who may become a linebacker, Berglund committed in April.

Purdue also added Carmel DT Cole Brevard as a transfer from Penn State in the offseason, while ex-Greyhound RB Dylan Downing (a transfer from UNLV) also is a Boilermaker. Purdue co-defensive coordinator/d-line coach Mark Hagen is a Carmel alum.

Heldt is the fourth defensive line commitment in the Class of 2023, joining Saadiq Clements, Micah Carter and Drake Carlson. Carter is an end, while Clements and Carlson are tackles. This d-line haul comes on the heels of an impressive group of 2022 defensive front signees: Nic Caraway, Joe Strickland, Mo Omonode and J.P. Deeter.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Carmel head coach John Hebert to learn about the latest Boilermaker d-line commitment.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}