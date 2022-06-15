Purdue added another piece to an already impressive collection of defensive linemen with a commitment on Monday from Drake Carlson.

The 6-4, 260-pound product of Nashville is a three-star prospect who was recruited with the intent of being a defensive tackle. Carlson had offers from the likes of Stanford, Tennessee, Illinois, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, among others.

Carlson plays at Father Ryan High, a private, co-ed school with around 900 students. He paced an Irish defense that was one of the best in the Nashville area in 2021, yielding only 16.6 points per game. Carlson finished the season with 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Father Ryan head coach Brian Rector to get the skinny on the Boilermaker commitment.