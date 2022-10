Purdue landed a big addition to its 2023 recruiting class this month with a verbal commitment from QB Ryan Browne from Milford Academy.



Browne is a Rivals.com three-star prospect who was under recruited after having played at four different schools in three states.



Milford Academy has sent several players to Purdue over the years, including LB Niko Koutouvides, OL Ken Plue and TE Nick Cavallo. Current Purdue DT Prince Boyd played at Milford. They all were coached by Bill Chaplick, who still runs the iconic prep school program in New Berlin, N.Y., located about 65 miles southeast of Syracuse.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to the long-time Milford Academy head coach to learn more about the Boilermaker quarterback commitment.