Head coach breakdown: Purdue RB commit Terrell Washington, Jr.

Terrell Washington, Jr., has the resume of a playmaker.

Running back, receiver, defensive back, Washington does a bit of everything for East High in Wylie, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

At Purdue, Washington--whose father of the same name was a defensive lineman at Illinois--will play running back, with Boilermaker staffers using his running and receiving skills.



GoldandBlack.com spoke to East High head coach Marcus Gold to learn more about Washington.

