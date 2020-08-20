GoldandBlack - Here is what fall practice will look like for Purdue

Let the fall practices begin for Purdue.

Now that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has stated in an open letter to the Big Ten community on Wednesday that the decision to postpone the 2020 season won't be "revisited," Purdue and other Big Ten schools can focus on practice this fall.

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council passed the Football Oversight Committee’s recommendation on fall practice for teams who have postponed their season.



Purdue--and all schools whose season have been postponed--will be permitted 12 hours a week of football work with players this fall. And five of those hours can be spent on the field in contactless drills. Seven of those hours can be spent in strength and conditioning work and meetings.

According to SI.com, this somewhat unprecedented hybrid model is a middle ground between the typical 20-hour-a-week in-season standard and the eight-hour-a-week offseason model.

Reports surfaced yesterday that the Big Ten was working to play a winter 2021 season that would begin in early January and end in late February. By starting as soon as the calendar flips to 2021, it's hoped players will remain to play in the season and not opt out to prep for the 2021 NFL draft. The reported season would allow for six-seven weeks of time to prepare for the draft, which is slated to be held April 29-May 1.

Up until Wednesday, Big Ten programs didn't know what their fall practice schedules would look like.

Purdue had been practicing for the past two months, opening training camp on August 7. The Boilermakers got in four training camp practices before the Big Ten announced it was postponing the 2020 season on August 11 amid what it felt are unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.