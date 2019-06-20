More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

Purdue's June recruiting surge continued Thursday with a commitment from highly recruited Texas wide receiver Collin Sullivan.

The 6-foot-1, 200-or-so-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect from Round Rock, Texas, chose Purdue over offers from Oregon, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Northwestern and many others, after previously making an unofficial visit to West Lafayette for the Boilermakers' spring game.

Sullivan is a former high school teammate of freshman tight end Garrett Miller, who he's credited with being a draw for him toward Purdue.

Sullivan is Purdue's eighth 2020 commitment and third from a high-profile offensive target since Saturday. Tirek Murphy and Michael Alaimo — each of the four-star prospects at running back and quarterback, respectively — previously committed since the weekend.

Purdue is expected to take at least two receivers in its 2020 class.

