 GoldandBlack - History Lesson: Comeback QBs
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-29 15:36:26 -0500') }} football Edit

History Lesson: Comeback QBs

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.
Not surprisingly, Drew Brees is tops on the Purdue list in comeback wins for a Purdue quarterback in the last 50 years of Boilermaker football.
Aidan O'Connell's fourth-quarter magic in his first five game appearances has been something for Purdue fans to behold. He has rallied he Boilermakers to victory in the fourth quarter in three of those games and already ranks in the top-5 of Purdue quarterbacks in this "category" dating back to 1970.

A comeback victory is defined as leading Purdue to victory after trailing at any point in the fourth quarter. Here's the list of Purdue quarterback in the last 50 years that have done it more than once. :

Purdue's Comeback Quarterbacks
Quarterback Years Starts Comebacks Percentage

Drew Brees

1997-2000

37

6

16.21

Mark Vitali

1974-76

27

4

14.81

Aidan O'Connell

2019-20

4

3

.75

Eric Hunter

1989-92

30

3

.10

Scott Campbell

1980-83

32

3

.09

Brandon Hance

2000-01

9

2

.22

Elijah Sindelar

2016-19

12

2

.17

Kyle Orton

2001-04

35

2

.06

David Blough

2015-18

37

2

.05

Curtis Painter

2005-08

41

2

.05

Mark Herrmann

1977-80

45

2

.04

Thanks to senior intern Jordan Jones for his help in this research.

