GoldandBlack - History Lesson: Comeback QBs

History Lesson: Comeback QBs
Aidan O'Connell's fourth-quarter magic in his first five game appearances has been something for Purdue fans to behold. He has rallied he Boilermakers to victory in the fourth quarter in three of those games and already ranks in the top-5 of Purdue quarterbacks in this "category" dating back to 1970.
A comeback victory is defined as leading Purdue to victory after trailing at any point in the fourth quarter. Here's the list of Purdue quarterback in the last 50 years that have done it more than once. :
|Quarterback
|Years
|Starts
|Comebacks
|Percentage
|
Drew Brees
|
1997-2000
|
37
|
6
|
16.21
|
Mark Vitali
|
1974-76
|
27
|
4
|
14.81
|
Aidan O'Connell
|
2019-20
|
4
|
3
|
.75
|
Eric Hunter
|
1989-92
|
30
|
3
|
.10
|
Scott Campbell
|
1980-83
|
32
|
3
|
.09
|
Brandon Hance
|
2000-01
|
9
|
2
|
.22
|
Elijah Sindelar
|
2016-19
|
12
|
2
|
.17
|
Kyle Orton
|
2001-04
|
35
|
2
|
.06
|
David Blough
|
2015-18
|
37
|
2
|
.05
|
Curtis Painter
|
2005-08
|
41
|
2
|
.05
|
Mark Herrmann
|
1977-80
|
45
|
2
|
.04
Thanks to senior intern Jordan Jones for his help in this research.
