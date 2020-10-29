GoldandBlack - History Lesson: Comeback QBs

Aidan O'Connell's fourth-quarter magic in his first five game appearances has been something for Purdue fans to behold. He has rallied he Boilermakers to victory in the fourth quarter in three of those games and already ranks in the top-5 of Purdue quarterbacks in this "category" dating back to 1970.

A comeback victory is defined as leading Purdue to victory after trailing at any point in the fourth quarter. Here's the list of Purdue quarterback in the last 50 years that have done it more than once. :