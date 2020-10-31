Just when you think David Bell can’t top what he did the week before … he does.

The sophomore was up to his usual spectacular tricks today in Purdue’s too-close-for-comfort 31-24 win vs. Illinois.

With victory teetering, Purdue clung to a seven-point lead and faced a 3rd-and-11 deep in its own territory as it tried to milk the clock by getting a first down.

That's when it happened.

Aidan O’Connell lofted a pass toward a streaking Bell—who was covered. Still, he managed to extend an arm and haul in the pass.

It was a stunning catch that few humans could have made.

"I kept telling coach, the slant wasn't going to work," said Bell. "I said we should probably throw a go-ball and he trusted me, trusted Aidan, trusted the o-line. When I beat him off the release, he had a hold of my jersey, my hand, so I had to stick out my one hand and I caught it.

"It was definitely instinct. I was trying to fight him off with my left hand."

Bell says during the pandemic, he was practicing making one-handed catches off a Jugs machine. That work paid off.

"Maybe 20 a day," he said. "It's kind of a little bit natural (to make one-handed catches)."



Game saved.

Victory secured.

Typical David Bell.



“We had five routes called with a motion out to the left by the running back and saw it was Cover One and man-to-man,” said O’Connell. "... I didn't throw a perfect ball, but with him out there, you throw a good enough ball and he's gonna make a play and that's what he did. So, hat's off. Hat's off to our line for protecting … “

Earlier in the game, with the Boilers facing a 3rd-and-goal from the Illini 3-yard line in the third quarter, Bell leaped high into the sun-splashed Champaign sky to snare O’Connell’s pass. But that wasn’t the best part of the play. Bell also had the presence to tap a foot into the end zone.

Touchdown.

It was Bell’s fourth touchdown grab of the young season, on a day when he finished with nine catches for 122 yards and that one big scoring grab. This, after the Indianapolis notice made 13 grabs for 121 yards and a career-high three scores in the season-opening victory vs. Iowa last week. For the season, the 6-2, 205-pound Bell has made 22 reception for 243 yards and four TDs.

"I was gonna go down swinging," said Jeff Brohm about Purdue's last drive. "We had tried to slip in a slant to the slot receiver the play before. They covered it well. They stopped us on a run. And then we got a look at what we thought they were gonna do. We called timeout. Really, we just decided to run five verticals. We just told Aidan, get one-on-one with David. That's where you want to throw it. If not, just read it out. He picked the one-on-one matchup, made a great throw and obviously David made a tremendous catch. He just always seems to do that when we need it."

Milton Wright did another standout job as Bell’s sidekick, finishing the day with five catches for 79 yards and a TD. O’Connell delivered a beautiful pass to Wright in the first half on a 45-yard scoring play.

Speaking of O’Connell, he was good … again. He hit 13-of-14 first-half passes for 187 yards and finished the day completing 29-of-35 for 371 yards and two TDs. And no pass was bigger than his final one.

“I feel like we're having this conversation every week (about Bell's big plays),” said O’Connell. “And it makes sense because he's a special kid. I say it every week. He’s a special player. His emotional ups and downs are even-keeled throughout the game. He stays level-headed. He’s not the most talkative kid, but you know you can rely on him. Leads by example and does everything right.”

Next up for Purdue is supposed to be a game at Wisconsin. But, that contest appears to be in peril with Wisconsin in the midst of a seven-day pause due to a COVID-19 outbreak that now numbers 22 players/staffers, including head coach Paul Chryst. Wisconsin A.D. Barry Alvarez said today a decision on if the Badgers would play will be made on Tuesday. If the game is nixed, it will be ruled a “no contest,” with Purdue looking to play next on Nov. 14 at home vs. Northwestern.

For now, Purdue can enjoy being 2-0 for the first time since a 5-0 start in 2007, and being 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2010. And to get to 3-0, O’Connell likely will have to keep throwing to Bell.

“I keep saying he's a special player and I love throwing him the ball,” said O’Connell. “ … I don't think there's any secret.”