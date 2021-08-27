Months of analysis, conjecture and speculation are about to give way to the reality of a season.

Finally, football!

Purdue’s 2021 edition is filled with intrigue along with knowns and unknowns. What’s gonna happen in Jeff Brohm’s fifth season in West Lafayette?

Here is one last primer before Oregon State visits for the season opener on Sept. 4. Who and what to watch for is in our Purdue Honor Roll.