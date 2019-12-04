Hopkins honored as Big Ten Tight End of the Year
Brycen Hopkins was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year.
The fifth-year senior led all Big Ten tight ends with 61 catches for 830 yards (13.6 ypc) and seven touchdowns. The 61 receptions are fourth most among all players in the Big Ten.
