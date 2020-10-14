It was all about staying sharp and staying in shape. Those were the goals of George Karlaftis as he waited for and hoped for a 2020 fall season.

“You know, it was tough,” said Karlaftis of working on his own after the pandemic shuttered team activities in March. “It was tough to do so. You know, obviously, we have iPads that we take home, and I was able to really have a lot of time to watch film, to keep my mind sharp and just still be engaged in football, even though I'm not practicing or anything like that.”

Karlaftis and his Purdue teammates were in football limbo as the Big Ten tried to figure out a way to play a 2020 season. Back on August 11, the league announced it was postponing the season. Conference leaders didn’t know all of the health consequences of playing football amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the fall. So, the Big Ten opted to punt based on knowledge gathered from its medical experts.

Would there be a Big Ten season in the fall? Would it be in the winter? The spring? Would there be a season at all?

Uncertainty hung in the air. But Karlaftis and his teammates kept forging ahead and working out—often on their own back home—in hopes of playing a season … be it in the fall of 2020 or the winter/spring of 2021.

“I mean, really, home workouts were the most I could do for working out for that whole quarantine period,” said fifth-year senior offensive tackle Grant Hermanns. “And then, really, reading and watching some film. And not just Purdue film on myself but other players who were much better than me. So, watching those guys and maybe learning different techniques or whatever it is. That’s kind of one way I tried to stay sharp and tired to stay in the game.”

Purdue was in the midst of 2020 spring practice when the pandemic put a halt to in-person learning on campus. The Boilermakers had gotten in eight practices before spring drills were shut down.

Students were sent home to finish the spring semester remotely. Some football players stayed on campus to finish classes—and remained during the summer under tight health and safety protocols. But many Purdue players also went home, where they had to stay sharp on their own. For Karlaftis, home is West Lafayette, a short trip for the sophomore and still rife with the challenges of staying sharp on his own.

“I had a little setup, a little home gym that I was able to utilize to the best of its ability,” said Karlaftis. “And then I'd be going outside with my brother or some family members or whoever, and they could help me out with my technique in any way possible. I would take anything I could get. Just being creative and doing everything I can while staying safe.”

Like Karlaftis, junior quarterback Aidan O’Connell spent a lot of time away from the team with his iPad studying video.

“You know, I think as bad as the pandemic was in terms of us not being able to be here, I think our technology makes it a lot easier,” said O’Connell. “And, you know, we have our iPads and we can watch film anytime of the day. So, there's really no excuse, especially at the quarterback position, for not spending a lot of time watching film … there's no limit on how much film you can sit down and watch. It’s not taxing on your body, so you can sit down for hours and watch … “

