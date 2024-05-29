Games will start on June 3rd for Team USA as they set off to take on hosting Team Argentina in its first game.



For Purdue fans, the play of Team USA's 7-3 center Daniel Jacobsen will be of central focus as the Purdue commit who will join Purdue this summer for his true freshman season looks to make an impact on the talented Team USA team.



Jacobsen joins a long list of Boilers on Team USA teams that include Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst, Caleb Swanigan, Carsen Edwards, Ethan Morton, Trevion Williams, and just last year, Myles Colvin, and more in the last decade.



Jacobsen's combination of rim protection, length, and shooting has Purdue fans licking their chops as Matt Painter tries to fill in the vacated spot left behind by two time National Player of the Year, Zach Edey.



Jacobsen will get to show off his skills on the international stage before heading to campus in June.



Team USA will look to advance through a group that includes Argentina, Belize, and Brazil.



Team USA Will play those three teams in successive days, all streamed on YouTube through FIBA's YouTube channels.



Those games are listed down below with their YouTube page and their times and dates: