Indiana loss serves as fitting cherry on top for Purdue football's season

If Purdue football’s 2024 season was an ice cream sundae, Saturday night was the cherry on top. The finishing touches were put on by way of a 66-0 stomping by in-state rival and No. 10 Indiana in a snowy Memorial Stadium.
If Purdue football’s 2024 season was an ice cream sundae, Saturday night was the cherry on top. The finishing touches were put on by way of a 66-0 stomping by in-state rival and No. 10 Indiana in a snowy Memorial Stadium.
When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s season finale against Indiana on Saturday night.
#13 Purdue will take on #23 Ole Miss in the final of the Rady's Children Invitational in San Diego on Friday.
Purdue's three-game winning streak snapped by Middle Tennessee in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Don't let our best deal of the year go by without saving. Get your RIVALS subscription with BOILER UPLOAD today
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Cam Heide lead the way
When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s season finale against Indiana on Saturday night.
#13 Purdue will take on #23 Ole Miss in the final of the Rady's Children Invitational in San Diego on Friday.
Purdue's three-game winning streak snapped by Middle Tennessee in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.