Published Nov 30, 2024
VIDEO: Ryan Walters talks Indiana loss, future at Purdue and more
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Following Purdue's 66-0 loss to Indiana on Saturday night, head coach Ryan Walters spoke to the media to discuss the worst loss for the program against their in-state rivals, his future as head coach of the program and more.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
