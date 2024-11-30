VIDEO: Ryan Walters talks Indiana loss, future at Purdue and more

Following Purdue's 66-0 loss to Indiana on Saturday night, head coach Ryan Walters spoke to the media to discuss the worst loss for the program against their in-state rivals, his future as head coach of the program and more.
#13 Purdue will take on #23 Ole Miss in the final of the Rady's Children Invitational in San Diego on Friday.
Purdue's three-game winning streak snapped by Middle Tennessee in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
Trey Kaufman-Renn, Cam Heide lead the way
Purdue wins its first Rady Children's Invitational Game in Final Four rematch.
