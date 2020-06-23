GoldandBlack - Indy's CJ Gunn drawing early interest from Purdue, many others

FORT WAYNE — As Purdue watches the state's crop of 2022 prospects the next few months, it'll surely be keeping close watch over Lawrence North's C.J. Gunn , a player with a limited body of varsity work to this point playing for one of the state's most talent-rich teams, but a high-level recruit-in-waiting nonetheless.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound scoring guard has had the Boilermaker staff's attention for some time, as is.

"I've been up to Purdue for, I think, three visits," Gunn said at this weekend's Indy Heat Gym Rats Summer Tune Up in Fort Wayne. "I've seen the locker room and their campus, and they're just good people. They've just talked to me and gotten to know me, my family, my background, where I've come from.

"They say they know all about me and they've seen film on me, but ... they just want to watch me some more this AAU season."

Without there having been a traditional grassroots season to this point — there were no spring evaluation periods and the dead period has been extended through July — there's not been much to see, to this point at least.

Nevertheless, Kansas State has already offered, as have Ball State and Alabama A&M, and a litany of high-level programs have been involved, including Louisville, Michigan State, Ohio State, Indiana, Cincinnati, Illinois and more.

They're seeing a big guard — and Gunn believes he may top out around 6-7 — with outstanding length who can shoot threes and score off the dribble, with athleticism enough to be a force at the rim as a finisher. Gunn says he's prioritized becoming even more of a creator long term.

"They said they like my versatility," Gunn said, "how I can shoot and my explosiveness to the rim, and that they think my ceiling is really high."

Video from Fort Wayne below