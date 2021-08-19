 Mershawn Rice | Purdue football | breakout players
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-19 13:26:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Injuries behind him, WR Mershawn Rice primed to break out

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: GoldandBlack.com Training Camp Central

It is difficult not to notice Mershawn Rice on the practice field.

At 6-2, 200, Rice is an impressive specimen. He's equal parts smooth and aggressive as he operates down the field. Most vital: Rice is healthy. Finally. That has been an issue his first two seasons on campus, muting his development.

"It's definitely a blessing,” said Rice during camp of being healthy and active. “The last two years have been very, very tough for me. But, I fought through it, I prayed, and I just accepted the way things happen."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}