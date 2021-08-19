Injuries behind him, WR Mershawn Rice primed to break out

It is difficult not to notice Mershawn Rice on the practice field.

At 6-2, 200, Rice is an impressive specimen. He's equal parts smooth and aggressive as he operates down the field. Most vital: Rice is healthy. Finally. That has been an issue his first two seasons on campus, muting his development.



"It's definitely a blessing,” said Rice during camp of being healthy and active. “The last two years have been very, very tough for me. But, I fought through it, I prayed, and I just accepted the way things happen."