 Inside the numbers | Purdue | special teams
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-11 06:43:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the numbers: Purdue special teams

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
MORE: Inside the numbers--Offense | Inside the numbers--Defense

With fall camp here, we are continuing to scrutinize Purdue's strengths and weaknesses from a statistical standpoint.

In this three-part series, we are taking a look at the Boilermakers' 2021 statistics on offense, defense and special teams in an effort to examine what the team should do well and what it needs to improve this season.

Special teams have struggled for consistency since Jeff Brohm's first season in 2017. The position has been a turnstile for coaches. The latest is Karl Maslowski, who arrives from Louisville. He will be the fifth special teams coach in Brohm's six seasons.

Jack Ansell hopes to find a consistent groove in his second season.
Jack Ansell hopes to find a consistent groove in his second season. (USA Today)
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article.

