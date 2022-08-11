Inside the numbers: Purdue special teams

With fall camp here, we are continuing to scrutinize Purdue's strengths and weaknesses from a statistical standpoint.

In this three-part series, we are taking a look at the Boilermakers' 2021 statistics on offense, defense and special teams in an effort to examine what the team should do well and what it needs to improve this season.

Special teams have struggled for consistency since Jeff Brohm's first season in 2017. The position has been a turnstile for coaches. The latest is Karl Maslowski, who arrives from Louisville. He will be the fifth special teams coach in Brohm's six seasons.

