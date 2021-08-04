MORE: Inside the numbers: Offense | Inside the numbers: Defense

With the start of fall camp fast approaching, we are continuing to scrutinize Purdue's strengths and weaknesses from a statistical standpoint.

In this three-part series, we are taking a look at the Boilermakers' 2020 statistics on offense, defense and special teams in an effort to examine what the team should do well and what it needs to improve this season.

Marty Biagi arrived from North Texas prior to last season as the program's four special teams coach in four years. The unit had a bumpy ride at times, but Biagi is considered to be one of the bright young minds in the game. It's hoped his second season in West Lafayette will reap benefits.