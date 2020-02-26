MORE: Purdue spring football information

Purdue is looking for change. Purdue is looking for improvement. And it begins with a better defense.

That's why Bob Diaco is firmly planted in West Lafayette. Jeff Brohm brought the high-energy defensive coordinator to campus to improve a Boilermaker defense that had grown stale and largely ineffective under former coordinator Nick Holt.

On Monday, Diaco could be seen sprinting from player to player, cajoling, yelling instructions and offering encouragement in a spirited coaching style. Diaco looks like he still could play, sporting broad shoulders, a tapered waist and perfectly coifed hair. He was a whirlwind of activity.

“I like what I've seen to this point,” Brohm said. “Coach Diaco has a great deal of experience and knowledge and intelligence. He's coached that side of the ball for a long time. ... I feel confident that because of the discipline he'll bring to the defense, he'll do some very good things for us.”

The Boilermaker defense struggled last season under Holt, ranking 12th in the Big Ten in rushing defense (192.5 ypg), 13th in passing defense (243.8 ypg), 13th in total defense (436.3 ypg) and 12th in scoring defense (30.6 ppg). One area that rankled Brohm the most: Big plays. (see chart) Purdue yielded too many long plays from scrimmage (10-yards or more) in the eyes of Brohm, who is in his fourth season at Purdue.

"We gave up way more big plays, explosive plays on defense than we ever have," said Brohm. "You're not going to win football games doing that. You want to be aggressive and all those things, but you can’t give up that many big plays. We're gonna work hard to get that number down."

Diaco transformed the Louisiana Tech defense in his one season in Ruston, La. Now, he is at Purdue, hired by Brohm in late December to replace Holt. Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz hated to see Diaco go, but he appreciated all he did during a 10-3 season that culminated with a 14-0 victory vs. Miami (Fla.) in the Independence Bowl.

The Bulldogs finished third in C-USA and 31st nationally in scoring defense in 2019, allowing 21.8 points per game. And Diaco's defense scored five touchdowns last season, all on interception returns, to finish first in the conference and third nationally in the category. But the Bulldogs yielded a lot of big plays, allowing 184 in 13 games to rank 11th in C-USA. Still, the overall performance by Diaco's defense in Ruston, La., was good.



Diaco did it with a 3-4 base while at Louisiana Tech. It's an alignment he has favored throughout his career, which has seen him coordinate defenses at schools like Notre Dame, Nebraska and Cincinnati.



“It is built on a 3-4 defense,” Holtz told GoldandBlack.com earlier this offseason. “(Former DC) Blake (Baker) was out of a 4-3 and moved to a 3-4. Bob is based out of a 3-4 but can move to a 4-3 or 4-2, predicated on formations. It’s a 3-4 defense, but he does a great job and has a lot of flexibility in his package.”

Hotz says Diaco’s defense showed a variety of looks, attacking at times with blitzes and playing straight up on other occasions.

“I think it’s predicated upon his opponent,” said Holtz. “And his personnel. I think that was one of the things he did a great job of was coming in in one year and he made his system fit his talent rather than make his talent fit his system. He has a system. He has all the pressure packages you want or he can sit back and play zone.

“But what he did a great job of, was some weeks you had injuries and guys can’t play. And I thought he did a really good job of putting his players in a position with a chance to be successful.”

Story continues below chart