The athletic department released information for Purdue spring football practice.

Drills begin Monday, February 24. The spring game is April 4.

• The first week (three practices) and spring game is open to the general public and media.

• The open practices will begin around 4 p.m. and end around 6 p.m.

• All open practices will be held either outdoors (weather permitting) at the Bimel Practice Complex or indoors at the Mollenkopf Athletic Center.

• No photos or videos are allowed.

• No social media is allowed, please keep phones put away.

Spring Game Information

• The spring game will be April 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium at 2 p.m.

• Parking for the game is free, but on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Purdue’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the game.

• Gates for Ross-Ade (C, D, F and G) will open at 1 p.m.

• Concession stands near the open gates will be open with food, soft drinks, water and beer available for purchase.

• The Athletics Ticket Office in Mackey Arena will open at 1 p.m. to purchase tickets for the 2020 season. The ATO will close at halftime of the game.

• Due to construction, Gates A and N, along with the South End Zone Patio, will be closed.

• The Purdue Team Store in the northeast corner of Ross-Ade will open at 10 a.m.

• The game will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.