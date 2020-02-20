Purdue spring football information
The athletic department released information for Purdue spring football practice.
Drills begin Monday, February 24. The spring game is April 4.
• The first week (three practices) and spring game is open to the general public and media.
• The open practices will begin around 4 p.m. and end around 6 p.m.
• All open practices will be held either outdoors (weather permitting) at the Bimel Practice Complex or indoors at the Mollenkopf Athletic Center.
• No photos or videos are allowed.
• No social media is allowed, please keep phones put away.
Spring Game Information
• The spring game will be April 4 at Ross-Ade Stadium at 2 p.m.
• Parking for the game is free, but on a first-come, first-served basis.
• Purdue’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the game.
• Gates for Ross-Ade (C, D, F and G) will open at 1 p.m.
• Concession stands near the open gates will be open with food, soft drinks, water and beer available for purchase.
• The Athletics Ticket Office in Mackey Arena will open at 1 p.m. to purchase tickets for the 2020 season. The ATO will close at halftime of the game.
• Due to construction, Gates A and N, along with the South End Zone Patio, will be closed.
• The Purdue Team Store in the northeast corner of Ross-Ade will open at 10 a.m.
• The game will be televised live on the Big Ten Network.
