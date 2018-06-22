Ticker
Isaac Haas signs with the Jazz

Former Boilermaker center Isaac Haas is headed to the Utah Jazz on a free agent contract, according to Purdue.

He joins Vincent Edwards, who is headed to the Houston Rockets after being taken 52nd in the draft with a pick traded by the Jazz, and Dakota Mathias, who signed a free agent deal with Cleveland, in getting his first NBA opportunity.

