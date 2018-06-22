Isaac Haas signs with the Jazz
Former Boilermaker center Isaac Haas is headed to the Utah Jazz on a free agent contract, according to Purdue.
He joins Vincent Edwards, who is headed to the Houston Rockets after being taken 52nd in the draft with a pick traded by the Jazz, and Dakota Mathias, who signed a free agent deal with Cleveland, in getting his first NBA opportunity.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.