Jaden Ivey's buzzer beater saves the Boilermakers

Jaden Ivey's buzzer-beating three with two seconds on the clock propelled No. 6 Purdue to their most thrilling win of the season, 81-78, over No. 16 Ohio State, who'd rallied from 20 down in the second half to tie the game with 25 seconds left.

Then, Ivey made his second game-winner against the Buckeyes in as many years.

Ivey led Purdue with 21 points, while Zach Edey scored 20 and Sasha Stefanovic 11, all in the final five minutes of the first half.

Mason Gillis came up especially big for Purdue, with seven points and 11 rebounds, including a number of key plays down the stretch.

More to come ...